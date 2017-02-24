Quantcast

Coliseum issues parking alert ahead of busy weekend - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Coliseum issues parking alert ahead of busy weekend

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: Live 5 Source: Live 5
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

North Charleston Coliseum officials are advising people attending events at the coliseum or the Performing Arts Center to expect crowded parking lots.

Starting Friday, the Charleston Area Convention Center will host the Charleston Cup Gymnastics competition during the day. That competition will run through Sunday.

On Saturday and Sunday nights, concerts featuring big names will headline at either the PAC or coliseum:

Saturday:

North Charleston Coliseum
Miranda Lambert
Showtime is 7 p.m.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
Montague and Coliseum Terraces open at 5 p.m.
Coliseum parking lots open at Noon
Off-site shuttles begin at 6 p.m.

North Charleston Performing Arts Center
The Piano Guys
Showtime is 7:30 p.m.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Coliseum lots open at 6 a.m.
Off-site shuttles begin at 6 p.m.

Sunday:

North Charleston Coliseum
Twenty One Pilots
Showtime is 7 p.m.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
Montague and Coliseum Terraces open at 5 p.m.
Coliseum parking lots open at 6 a.m.
Off-site shuttles begin at 6 p.m.

North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Foreigner
Showtime is 7:30 p.m.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Coliseum lots open at 6 a.m.
Off-site shuttles begin at 6 p.m.

Parking spaces will cost five dollars. Officials are urging carpooling if possible.

In addition to on-site Coliseum parking lots, off-site parking will be available at North Charleston Fire Museum and Tanger Outlets starting at 6 p.m.

Overnight parking is not allowed. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly