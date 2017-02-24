Coliseum issues parking alert ahead of busy weekend

North Charleston Coliseum officials are advising people attending events at the coliseum or the Performing Arts Center to expect crowded parking lots.

Starting Friday, the Charleston Area Convention Center will host the Charleston Cup Gymnastics competition during the day. That competition will run through Sunday.

On Saturday and Sunday nights, concerts featuring big names will headline at either the PAC or coliseum:

Saturday:

North Charleston Coliseum

Miranda Lambert

Showtime is 7 p.m.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Montague and Coliseum Terraces open at 5 p.m.

Coliseum parking lots open at Noon

Off-site shuttles begin at 6 p.m.

North Charleston Performing Arts Center

The Piano Guys

Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Coliseum lots open at 6 a.m.

Off-site shuttles begin at 6 p.m.

Sunday:

North Charleston Coliseum

Twenty One Pilots

Showtime is 7 p.m.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Montague and Coliseum Terraces open at 5 p.m.

Coliseum parking lots open at 6 a.m.

Off-site shuttles begin at 6 p.m.

North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Foreigner

Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Coliseum lots open at 6 a.m.

Off-site shuttles begin at 6 p.m.

Parking spaces will cost five dollars. Officials are urging carpooling if possible.

In addition to on-site Coliseum parking lots, off-site parking will be available at North Charleston Fire Museum and Tanger Outlets starting at 6 p.m.

Overnight parking is not allowed.

