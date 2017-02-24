Sen. Tim Scott to answer questions in town hall event Saturday

United States Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) will be in town Saturday for a town hall. The Senator from the Lowcountry made a commitment to come back after a town hall in Mount Pleasant last weekend.

Attendees will be asked to submit questions when they arrive.



The event will be held at Charleston County Council Chambers in North Charleston.

Doors open at 8 a.m., with the town hall starting at 9 a.m.



Scott's office says he will also be scheduling a telephone town hall with Congressman Trey Gowdy in March.

