Stingrays president concerned about parking fee hike at Coliseum

The president of the South Carolina Stingrays says he is concerned about a hike in parking fees at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center.

City Council narrowly voted Thursday night to increase the fee from $5 to $10. The original proposal called for parking to increase to $7.

The new fee goes into effect March 1.

City officials say the city is losing thousands of dollars each year running the parking operation at the two venues.

"The feedback we've been getting from our fans, that they're very disappointed in the increase to $10 for sure," Stingrays President Rob Concannon said Friday.

Concannon says the more than 800 season ticket holders get free parking for hockey games.

He's worried about the fans who attend one or two games per month.

"I'm a little worried that the $10 might displace some people," Concannon said. "It's been a fixture in the part of the community for the last 24 years and I would hate to it to go away on my watch for sure."

We've reached out to the City of North Charleston's finance director to find out why they're losing money on the parking operation.

