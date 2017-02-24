One in custody after investigators find Fentanyl during Ladson search

One person is in custody after federal drug enforcement agents executed a search warrant in Ladson Friday.

The scene unfolded on Pinewood Street in Ladson Friday afternoon when ICE Homeland Security Investigations, Drug Enforcement Agency agents, and Dorchester County deputies responded to execute a search warrant, Homeland Security spokesman Bryan Cos said.

Witnesses reported a heavy presence of law enforcement and first responders. Investigators found the controlled substance Fentanyl, a narcotic, which automatically prompted a hazmat call, DEA spokesman Jason Sandoval said.

The identity of the person arrested and specific charges have not yet been released because the investigation is ongoing. Federal charges are possible, officials said.

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene to assist with the search warrant, Dorchester County Sheriff's Maj. Tony Phinney said.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse called Fentanyl a powerful synthetic opioid similar to morphine but 50 to 100 times more potent.

Sandoval said an ongoing investigation into heroin and opioid distribution led to the search warrant, but he said it is not related to the takedown operations conducted across the Lowcountry and into the Pee Dee on Wednesday.

