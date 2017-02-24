Suspect arrested after man shot in the back in West Ashley

The Charleston Police Department arrested a suspect after a man was shot in the back in West Ashley.

Dashawn Gathers, 30, of Main Street in Charleston, was arrested and is being charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Forbes Avenue at 1:15 p.m on Friday.

Officers arrives on scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back. He was taken to MUSC with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are trying to determine what lead to the shooting.

Police say when Gathers was arrested he was in possession of a handgun, which lead to the additional charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and felon in possession of a fireman.

Gathers was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center. On Saturday he received a $200,000 surety bond for possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

The investigation is ongoing.

