FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Nighttime lane closures for the Harbor View Rd Improvements Project

The Charleston County Government has announced that nighttime lane closures will resume on Sunday.

Crews will be paving Harbor View Road for the Harbor View Road Improvements project.

All work is weather permitting.

February 26 – March 10:

Nighttime lane closures will occur on Harbor View Road.

The work will occur between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.

Flagmen will be on site to control traffic.

At no time will the entire roadway be blocked to traffic.

Drivers will have access to businesses and residential properties along Harbor View Road at all times.

During the road construction, at least one lane will remain open to traffic under flagging operations.

Drivers traveling through the project’s construction zone are asked to be aware of equipment and crews working in the area at all times.

The purpose of the Harbor View Road Improvements project is to improve traffic flow and safety on Harbor View Road and to provide adequate bicycle and pedestrian facilities. The project will include the addition of a center two-way left turn lane between North Shore Drive and Affirmation Boulevard, the addition of right turn lanes at major intersections, the addition of traffic signals at Fort Sumter Drive and Mikell Drive, the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Harbor View Road and Fort Johnson Road and the addition of pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Anyone with questions about the project can call Charleston County’s Transportation Development Department at (843) 202-6140.

