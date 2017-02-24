Woman sought after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in make-up products

The City of Charleston police need the public's help to find a woman accused of allegedly stealing make-up products from a store on King Street.

The products were stolen from Sephora at 289 King Street.

The woman in question is suspected of stealing 21 Foreo Luna Mini 2's, lipsticks, and 15 Mufe make-up brushes, police say.

The amount of products stolen are worth $3600.

If you recognize this woman, you are asked to call (843) 743-7200 and ask for the on duty CPD Detective.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.