Officials break ground on new Summerville hotel

Summerville's newest hotel is one step closer to reality after a groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning.

The Residence Inn by Marriott is expected to be completed in the spring of 2018, but officials broke ground at the two-acre site at 1528 North Main Street.

Council Member Aaron Brown was among the area dignitaries. Executives from LBA Hospitality, which hosted the groundbreaking, were also present.

When it opens, the Residence Inn will have 96 rooms, an outdoor pool, a fitness center, a business center and a bar and lounge.

The new hotel is expected to employ more than 40 people from the area.

