Folly Road open after crews clear downed power lines

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

Folly Road is open after emergency crews cleared downed power lines Friday night. 

The incident happened on Folly Road at Camp Road. 

The road was closed in both directions earlier tonight as crews worked the scene. 

No injuries have been reported. 

