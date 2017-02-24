Victim identified in fatal Mount Pleasant shooting

Authorities identified the victim who died a day after a Mount Pleasant shooting.

Justin Nelson, 22, died at MUSC Saturday morning from a gunshot wound, according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Kimberly Rhoton.

Charleston County deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Boston Grill Road on Friday shortly after 4 p.m. Deputies say they were directed to a parked car on Kidmore Road where they found a wounded man in the front seat.

The vehicle was also observed with multiple bullet holes and busted windows, they say.

According to initial reports, two men were seen running from the scene.

A perimeter was established by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and their K-9 was deployed in an attempt to track the suspects. However, this attempt was unsuccessful, deputies say.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111 or Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center at 843-743-7200.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

