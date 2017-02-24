Police investigating 3 cases of indecent exposure in downtown Charleston

Police are investigating three cases of indecent exposure in downtown Charleston.

The Charleston Police Department says the first incident happened on Coming Street around 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 23.

The victim said she was walking near 123 Coming Street when a man exposed himself to her from behind a wall.

CPD officials say the man didn't touch the victim and fled north on Coming Street towards the Crosstown.

According to Charleston police, while the officers were on Coming Street, another officer told them about a similar incident involving a similar suspect which happened at 137 Calhoun Street.

In that case, the victim told police she saw a man standing behind a lattice fence in the alley and he exposed himself to her.

"The man then fled to the back alley way behind the bar," CPD officials said."The man didn’t touch the victim."

A report states there was a similar incident around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 24 at Bull Street and Rutledge Avenue.

Charleston police officials say they have increased patrols in the area.

"The investigation is being conducted by uniform and investigative personnel of the Charleston Police Department and the College of Charleston Public Safety," CPD officials said.

Investigators describe the suspect as a black male, thin and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information can call Consolidated Dispatch at 843 743 7200 and ask for the on duty CPD detective.

