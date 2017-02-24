Cougars edge Bearcats in series opener

Joey Mundy (Huntington, W.Va.) hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the fifth, and Bailey Ober (Charlotte, N.C.) struck out six while pitching into the seventh to lead the College of Charleston baseball team to a 4-3 series-opening win over Cincinnati on Friday evening at Patriots Point.

College of Charleston (3-2) scored four runs on seven hits, compared to three runs on 12 base knocks for Cincinnati (1-3). Erven Roper (Easley, S.C.) paced the Cougars with two hits, while Mundy and Bradley Dixon (Greenwood, S.C.) each drove in two runs.

Ober (2-0) went six and one-third innings to earn his second win in as many starts this season. He allowed two runs, walked none, and struck out six to move into a tie for eighth on the program’s all-time list with 19 career wins. Will Detwiler (Camden, S.C.) and Justin Baker Huntersville, N.C.) combined to finish the seventh and pitch into the eighth, before Nathan Ocker (Middletown, Pa.) struck out four in one and two-thirds innings to earn the save.

A.J. Bumpass led the way for Cincinnati with a 4-for-5 night, and drove in two runs with an opposite field home run and an RBI triple. Cole Murphy added three hits and an RBI while R.J. Thompson collected a pair of base knocks.

Andrew Zellner got the start and threw six innings, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out two to take the loss. Jarod Yoakam and Cam Alldred each tossed a scoreless inning in relief.

The Cougars got on the board first with two runs in the third, when Dixon doubled home Roper and Luke Manzo (Marietta, Ga.) with a bullet into the gap in left. Cincinnati answered with one in the fourth, and one in the fifth to tie the score at 2-2 on Bumpass’ solo shot down the line in left.

Mundy answered for the Cougars in the home half, launching an 0-1 pitch over the wall in right to score Dixon and put CofC back on top, 4-2. The long ball was Mundy’s second of the season. Cincinnati pulled one back in the seventh, when Bumpass outlasted Ober in a 10-pitch at-bat and tripled to center to score Kyle Mottice from first.

The Bearcats threatened again in the eighth, drawing a leadoff walk before Ocker came in with one out and recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the frame. Cincinnati would put the tying run in scoring position with one out in the ninth, when Jace Mercer led off with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. He moved to third on the next play – an infield single by Bumpass – before Ocker retired the final two batters swinging to seal the 4-3 victory.

The College returns to the diamond on Saturday when the Cougars and Bearcats meet in the second game of the weekend series at 2:30 pm at Patriots Point.