Friday's Stingrays Game In Rapid City Postponed

The game between the South Carolina Stingrays and Rapid City Rush originally scheduled for Friday night has been postponed due to an ice issue at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Officials at the arena expect the problem to be fixed in time for the two teams to play their scheduled game Saturday night.



The game was postponed due to ice conditions in the arena discovered prior to warmup for tonight’s first-ever matchup against the Rush. The Rapid City Rush conferred with ECHL referees and league officials and determined that the playing surface was not fit for playing standards, and that postponement of the contest was the best course of action.



The three-game series will now take place Saturday night at 9:05 p.m., Sunday afternoon at 5:05 p.m. and Monday night at 8:35 p.m. All times listed are eastern standard time.



More details on the status of the games will be posted when available. Follow the Stingrays on social media for the latest up to date information at the links below.



