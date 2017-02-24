Sears’ 12 Strikeouts Leads Bulldogs to First Win

Led by an impressive 12-strikeout performance by left-handed pitcher JP Sears, The Citadel baseball team earned its first victory of the season by a 4-0 score over Delaware State on Friday at Joe Riley Park.



Sears threw seven shutout innings, with no walks while allowing just five hits. The junior was painting the corners all night, with nine called strikeouts against Hornet hitters. The junior recorded his fifth career double-digit strikeout game, tying his second highest single-game total.



The pitching staff finished with a combined 16 strikeouts as relievers Marlin Morris and Aaron Lesiakeach struck out two.



The Bulldogs (1-3) opened the scoring in the first inning as Jonathan Sabo knocked home Clay Martinon a double. Sabo and Martin each finished with two hits and an RBI, as did catcher Bryce Leasure. First baseman Ben Peden drove in his team-leading fifth RBI with a double off the wall in the sixth.



Lane DeLeon pitched well for Delaware State (1-4), but allowed two runs in the sixth inning before the Hornets turned to the bullpen.



The Citadel continues their series against Delaware State on Saturday at 2 p.m. Live stats and video will be available for the game.