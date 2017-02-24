High School Basketball Playoff scores (2/24)

Quantcast

Boys Basketball

  • AA

Burke 54,  Calhoun Co. 53 - The Bulldogs advance to the state championship game next Saturday in Columbia where they'll face Keenan. 

SCISA

  • AAA

Porter-Gaud 67,  Heathwood Hall 44 - The Cyclones advance to the state championship game on Saturday night. They'll face Cardinal Newman. 

Cardinal Newman 54,  Pinewood Prep 41

Girls Basketball

SCISA

  • AAA

First Baptist 51,  Cardinal Newman 41 F/OT - The Hurricanes advance to the state championship game in Sumter on Saturday. 

Northwood Academy 75,  Ben Lippen 32 - The Chargers will face First Baptist for the state championship on Saturday. 

