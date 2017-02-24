High School Basketball Playoff scores (2/24)

Boys Basketball
Burke 54, Calhoun Co. 53 - The Bulldogs advance to the state championship game next Saturday in Columbia where they'll face Keenan.
SCISA
Porter-Gaud 67, Heathwood Hall 44 - The Cyclones advance to the state championship game on Saturday night. They'll face Cardinal Newman.
Cardinal Newman 54, Pinewood Prep 41
Girls Basketball
SCISA
First Baptist 51, Cardinal Newman 41 F/OT - The Hurricanes advance to the state championship game in Sumter on Saturday.
Northwood Academy 75, Ben Lippen 32 - The Chargers will face First Baptist for the state championship on Saturday.
