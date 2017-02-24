High School Basketball Playoff scores (2/24)

Boys Basketball

AA

Burke 54, Calhoun Co. 53 - The Bulldogs advance to the state championship game next Saturday in Columbia where they'll face Keenan.

SCISA

AAA

Porter-Gaud 67, Heathwood Hall 44 - The Cyclones advance to the state championship game on Saturday night. They'll face Cardinal Newman.

Cardinal Newman 54, Pinewood Prep 41

Girls Basketball

SCISA

AAA

First Baptist 51, Cardinal Newman 41 F/OT - The Hurricanes advance to the state championship game in Sumter on Saturday.

Northwood Academy 75, Ben Lippen 32 - The Chargers will face First Baptist for the state championship on Saturday.