Report: Man caught in sexual act chases woman in downtown Charleston

Investigators say they have arrested a 23-year-old Charleston man accused of chasing a woman who saw him committing a sexual act on himself in downtown Charleston.

The Charleston Police Department has charged Chase Hill with indecent exposure.

Officers say they arrested Hill around 6:30 p.m. on Friday for the incident that happened outside an apartment complex on Meeting Street.

The victim told police she was inside of her apartment when she heard loud banging noises outside of her apartment.

"She thought it was maintenance workers, so she went outside to ask them to be quiet," CPD officials said.

According to police, when she stepped outside of her apartment, she saw a man standing outside of an apartment a few doors down with his pants around his ankles.

A report states the man was throwing items against the wall and was committing a sexual act on himself.

"The man saw the victim and started yelling and running towards her with his penis in his hand," CPD officials said."The victim ran back inside of her apartment, closed and locked the door and dialed 911."

Police say the man then started banging on her door and yelling at her.

According to police, officers were on patrol in the area when they responded to the indecent exposure call.

"They were on scene within seconds of being dispatched," CPD officials said."The officers met with the victim and she told them the man had just gone back to an apartment a few doors down from hers."

Police say the door to the apartment was propped open and the officers saw a man sitting on a bed.

"The officers asked the man to step outside of the apartment and he did," CPD officials said."He matched the description of the suspect given by the victim to dispatch. She was brought to the scene and she positively identified him as the man who was exposing himself."

Hill was locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Police say this incident isn’t related to the other incidents of indecent exposure which occurred on February 23rd and 24th near 123 Coming Street, 137 Calhoun Street and at Bull Street and Rutledge Avenue.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.