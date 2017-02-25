Body discovered in Francis Marion Forest

A deceased female body has found in a wooded area within the tri-county area

Earlier today, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team were conducting a search in parts of the Francis Marion Forrest near Steed Creek Road, when a deceased body of a female was discovered inside of a tent.

The Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene unit will be processing the scene. The manner of death and the identification of the body will be determined by the Charleston County Coroner Office. There were no immediate sign of foul play.

Authorities were sweeping the area due to the missing person's case of one Donna Miller. A vehicle belonging to Miller was found abandoned near the Francis Marion Forest last week, thus initiating today's pre-planned search efforts.

The investigation is currently on-going. Check back for updates as we learn more information.

