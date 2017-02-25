Man killed in single-vehicle wreck identified

Troopers with the SCHP are investigating a single-vehicle wreck that happened Saturday in Huger.

Edward Beaufort-Cutner III, 31, was identified as the man killed, according to Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury.

Cutner was traveling North on Highway 41 when he ran off of the right side of the roadway and struck several trees, Salisbury said.

Cutner was pinned in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by the Coroner.

A female passenger was transported to a local hospital, her condition is unknown.

Both occupants of the vehicle were wearing seatbelts, according to officials.

The traffic accident is being investigated by the Berkeley County Corner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

