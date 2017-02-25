SCHP investigating fatal single-vehicle accident on I-95

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal wreck that happened Saturday afternoon on Interstate 95.

A female passenger, who has not yet been identified, was killed in the wreck.

The accident occurred at approximately 1:33 p.m. near mile-marker 56, according to SCHP.

The driver of the vehicle, was traveling southbound in a Ford pickup truck. He ran off of the right side of the roadway and over corrected his truck causing it to overturn several times, they say.

The passenger of the truck was ejected, due to not being restrained, they say. The victim was transporter to Colleton County Medical Center where she later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital as well for injuries.

Neither the driver or the passenger of the truck was wearing a seatbelt, according to SCHP.

The crash is still being investigated by the Highway Patrol.

