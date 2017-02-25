Tigers Fall to No. 19 FSU, 76-74

The Clemson men’s basketball saw a second straight game come down to the final possession, and this time a shot from Marcquise Reed fell short as the No. 19 Florida State Seminoles escaped a capacity crowd at Littlejohn Coliseum with a 76-74 victory. FSU improved to 23-6 on the season, 11-5 in the ACC. Clemson saw its record fall to 14-14 overall, 4-12 in league play.

The loss overshadowed the brilliant play from a pair of seniors in particular, Jaron Blossomgame and Sidy Djitte. The former posted 24 points and did not miss a free throw in nine attempts, while adding eight rebounds. It was Blossomgame’s 30th career game with at least 20 points. Djitte came off the bench to play 31 minutes and stockpiled 12 points and nine rebounds against one of the ACC’s tallest teams.

Xavier Rathan-Mayes was impressive for the Seminoles, posting 15 points and seven assists with just one turnover in 35 minutes of play. FSU shot just 45 percent for the game, a far cry from its 67-percent mark in the first meeting this season in Tallahassee. The ‘Noles were clutch at the line, shooting in 23 of 28 attempts. Clemson shot similar numbers, including an impressive 26-for-32 clip at the charity stripe.

The ‘Noles enjoyed a working margin most of the first half, but Clemson kept it at a five-point deficit or under for the final five minutes of the frame. Clemson actually cut it to 38-37 at intermission after a layup from Blossomgame. It capped a 5-0 run to end the first half.

The lead changed hands 10 times during the second half. After FSU had pushed its advantage to four at 54-50, Clemson rallied to a 7-2 run to take a one-point edge with 9:26 to play on a Reed basket. FSU fought back to a 69-64 lead with 4:22 to play, but Reed followed Shelton Mitchell’s second three-point goal of the contest with another bucket to push the Tigers in front, 71-69. Blossomgame’s three-point play had the Tigers still in front 74-71, but Rathan-Mayes hit two free throws and took advantage of a long rebound with a layup to give the ‘Noles the lead for the final time.



The Tigers next face NC State on Wednesday in Littlejohn Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.