Charleston police investigating West Ashley break-ins

Charleston Police are investigating two burglaries and an attempted burglary which occurred on Friday in the Heathwood Neighborhood.

The burglaries and attempted burglary occurred between 5:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on Elton Court and Heathwood Drive.

Two handguns were reported stolen as a result of these break-ins.

Investigators believe the suspect, or suspects, will knock on your door to see if anyone is home before they burglarize, or attempt to burglarize the residence.

If anyone has any information about these incidents call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD detective or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

