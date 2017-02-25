High School Basketball Playoff scores (2/25)

Boys Basketball

SCISA

AAA

Porter-Gaud 55, Cardinal Newman 44 - The Cyclones win another state title with four players scoring in double figures led by Josiah James who had 13 points.

A

Charleston Collegiate 57, Anderson Christian 46 - The Sun Devils win their 2nd straight state title and finish the season at 20-10

Girls Basketball

AAAAA

Goose Creek 60, Conway 38

AAA

Bishop England 60, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 45 - The Bishops are going to the state finals for the 6th straight year after winning the AAA lower state championship. They'll play in Columbia on Saturday.

SCISA

AAA

Northwood Academy, 50 First Baptist, 38 - The Chargers take their 3rd straight state championship finishing with a 23-6 record. Elysa Wesolek finished with 18 points.

A

Dorchester Academy 52, Laurens Academy 45 - The Raiders take the SCISA 1-A state championship