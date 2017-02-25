North Charleston fire officials responding to structure fire

Firefighters with the North Charleston Fire Department are currently responding to a structure fire on Wright Avenue, dispatch confirms.

The fire is at a vacant mobile home in the 4700 block of Wright Avenue, fire officials say.

The home was fully involved when crews got to the scene, they say.

Fire officials, police, and EMS are all currently on the scene, dispatch says.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Vacant mobile home, fully involved at arrival, is under control at this time. Montague Ave at Ezekiel is blocked to traffic. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/8hTWzumBgW — Chief Bulanow (@NCFDChief) February 26, 2017

