North Charleston fire officials responding to structure fire

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Source: NCFD Source: NCFD
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Firefighters with the North Charleston Fire Department are currently responding to a structure fire on Wright Avenue, dispatch confirms.

The fire is at a vacant mobile home in the 4700 block of Wright Avenue, fire officials say.

The home was fully involved when crews got to the scene, they say.

Fire officials, police, and EMS are all currently on the scene, dispatch says.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

