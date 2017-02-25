Charleston police looking for man in connection with investigation

The Charleston Police Department is asking the public's help in connection with looking for a person of interest.

Police say they would like to speak with a man about the ongoing investigation into several indecent exposure incidents which have occurred in the downtown Charleston area.

Anyone with information about the man can call the Charleston Police Department on duty Detective at (843) 743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111 or 1-888-CRIME-SC.

