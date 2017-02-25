Bulldogs win in walk-off against Hornets

Barrett Charpia's walk-off single in the ninth sent The Citadel baseball team off with a 6-5 victory over Delaware State on Saturday at Joe Riley Park.



The senior stepped up to the plate for the first time on the day with two runners on and one out. On a 2-2 count, Charpia hit a hard shot that made its way past the diving shortstop, scoring William Kinney from second base before Charpia was swarmed by his teammates in the infield.



The Bulldogs (2-3) entered the ninth inning with a 4-3 lead, but Delaware State rallied with four straight singles with two outs to take a 5-4 advantage. Jonathan Sabo, who pitched in the eighth and ninth innings, led off the bottom of the ninth with a laced ground-rule double to left center field. Kinney brought him home with a single off the shortstop's glove to tie the game up. Three batters later, Charpia walked off as the night's hero.



Will Abbott made the start for The Citadel, receiving his second straight no-decision. The freshman struck out three batters over 4.1 innings, allowing three runs. Dylan Spence threw 1.2 shutout innings with two strikeouts. Jordan Buster pitched a clean seventh inning for the Bulldogs, while Sabo received the victory after striking out four batters over two innings.



Cole Buffington led the offense with a 3-for-4 afternoon, driving in one run and stealing a base. The Bulldog catcher also threw out the only attempted base stealer. Bryce Leasure recorded two hits and scored a run, while Taylor Cothran and Joe Sabatini each added an RBI.