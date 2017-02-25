Gamecocks notch series win in 10-5 victory against Wright State

Junior right-hander Wil Crowe struck out nine batters in 6.1 innings of work and junior catcher Hunter Taylor went 3-for-5 at the plate with two doubles on three hits as fourth ranked South Carolina defeated twenty-fifth ranked Wright State 10-5 on Saturday evening at Founders Park. The Gamecocks are now 5-2 on the season, while Wright State dropped to 2-3.

Crowe improved to 2-0 on the year after allowing just one run on four hits with one walk. Sophomore left-hander Zane Collins suffered the loss and fell to 0-2 on the season after giving up four runs on seven hits in five innings with one walk and three strikeouts.

South Carolina took an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first. With the bases loaded, Jacob Olson hit a two-out, three-run double to left field to clear the bags. Jonah Bride knocked in a run in the bottom of the fourth with a groundout to third to score Olson, giving South Carolina a 4-0 advantage.

Carolina added six runs in the bottom of the sixth. With Jonah Bride on first and Hunter Taylor on third, Danny Blair laid down a successful squeeze bunt to bring Taylor home. The Gamecocks scored two runs then after Justin Row was hit by pitch and Madison Stokes walked. Matt Williams delivered a two-run single to right field and a balk by Bear Bellomy brought in the final run of the inning.

The Raiders got on the board in the top of the seventh inning when Adrian Marquez hit a three-run homer to right field, cutting the Gamecocks lead to seven. Marquez added another run for Wright State when he launched a solo homer to right field in the top of the ninth and a hit by pitch scored the last run for the Raiders.