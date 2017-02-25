The Citadel stops 11-game slide in win against Samford

The Citadel men’s basketball team made 13 free throws in the final 1:32 of regulation to ice the game and earn a 102-96 road win over Samford on Saturday night. Preston Parks’ 37 points in the contest is tied for sixth-most in a single game in program history and second-most in the SoCon this season.

Both teams jumped out a quick start in the game but Samford stayed hot, (17-13, 8-9 SoCon) reeling off a 12-0 run to take a 24-9 lead with 13:57 remaining. The Citadel (10-20, 3-14 SoCon) then went on a run of its own, scoring 10 straight points and holding Samford scoreless for 3:31 to pull within five.

The Bulldogs tied the game with 1:38 left in the half following a five-point swing including three free throws by Warren Sledge and then a dunk by Ezekiel Balogun. The freshman gave The Citadel its first lead of the game seconds later, making a layup to give the ‘Dogs a 42-41 lead.

But Samford made a run before halftime, taking a 47-42 lead into the locker room. Balogun led the Bulldogs with 15 points at the half followed by Parks with 13. The Citadel shot 43.2 percent from the floor in the first 20 minutes and forced 11 Samford turnovers.

Samford started the second half with a layup to push its lead to seven but The Citadel came roaring back, tying the game at 57-57 and then taking a one-point lead with 14:36 remaining. Two possessions later, the ‘Dogs extended that lead to four after Parks drilled a three-pointer. Matt Frierson extended that gap to 10 five minutes later after knocking down his fourth three of the game, making it 77-67.

Both teams continued to trade baskets but with 3:04 remaining Samford hit a three-pointer and got fouled to pull within six. After missing the free throw and a chance for a four-point play, Parks drove down and hit a layup to make it 87-79 with 2:39 left to play. But Samford respond on its next possession with a layup, making it a six-point contest.

With 1:30 remaining, Frankie Johnson got fouled and sank two free throws to give the ‘Dogs an eight-point lead. Samford responded with one free throw on its next possession and then promptly fouled Zane Najdawi before more than four seconds could run off the clock. The sophomore, an 82 percent free throw shooter, hit both freebies to extend the Bulldogs’ lead to 91-82.

Samford converted an old-fashioned three-point play on its next possession to close the gap to six and then fouled Parks. The freshman calmly hit a pair of free throws but Samford responded with a trey on its next possession, cutting it to 93-88 with 57 seconds left. Samford drained three three-pointers in the final 1:10 of play to keep things close.

Another Samford foul on The Citadel’s next possession sent Parks back to the line where he hit one of two allowing Samford to quickly move the ball down the floor and hit another three-pointer. The trey made it a four-point game with 42 seconds remaining. But Parks went back to the charity stripe seconds later and hit two more free throws, pushing The Citadel lead to 96-91.

Each team traded a pair of free throws after that and Samford had a chance to pull within three with six seconds remaining but Parks came up big again, this time on the defensive side, as he blocked the Samford shot. The Greenville, South Carolina, native then hit two more free throws to make it an eight-point game and it put it out of reach.

The Bulldogs shot 54.8 percent from the floor, their second-highest percentage of the season, but were held to just eight three-pointers while Samford hit 14.

Parks, an 81 percent free throw shooter, finished the night nine-for-11 from the charity stripe en route to his third 30-point game of the season. Balogun also posted a career high in the contest, pouring in 21 points on a nine-of-11 effort from the floor. The freshmen, including Johnson and Tyler Burgess, combined to score 67 points in the game. Sophomores Najdawi and Frierson scored 16 and 12, respectively.

The Bulldogs now return home to wrap up the regular season with a 7 p.m. contest against Chattanooga. Monday’s game will also serve as Senior Day as Tom Koopman, Sledge and Brian White play their final game inside McAlister Field House.