Cougars down Drexel for 23rd regular season win

Jarrell Brantley recorded his second-straight double-double performance to lead College of Charleston to a 80-67 regular-season finale win over Drexel on Saturday night at TD Arena.

Brantley registered a game-high 22 points and 10 rebounds as the Cougars swept the Dragons (9-21, 3-14 CAA) in the regular season for the first time since becoming members of the Colonial Athletic Association in 2013. He also added a career-high tying four steals.

It was the Cougars’ fourth-straight win in league play as they finished the regular season at 23-8 overall under third-year head coach Earl Grant and 14-4 in the CAA.

Brantley was one of three double-figure scorers for CofC next to Joe Chealey with 16 points and Cameron Johnson with 14 points.

The Cougars led 36-26 at halftime and turned in their fourth-highest scoring output of the season (80 points) of which 27 came from the free throw line.

Kurk Lee led the Dragons with 13 points as they could see the No. 2-seeded Cougars again next week at the 2017 CAA Men’s Basketball Championship to be held on March 3-6 at the North Charleston Coliseum.

CofC will face the winner of No. 7 seed James Madison or No. 10 seed Drexel in the quarterfinals on Saturday, March 4 at 6 p.m. (ET).