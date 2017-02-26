Columbus Crew capture Carolina Challenge Cup; Battery fall to Atlanta in exhibition finale

Columbus Crew SC captured the 2017 Carolina Challenge Cup trophy Saturday night, defeating Seattle Sounders, 1-0 at MUSC Health Stadium. With the tournament champions already decided, Atlanta United defeated the Charleston Battery, 2-1 in the final match of the Challenge Cup.

Atlanta came out on the front foot in the second match of the evening, putting Charleston under pressure immediately. The early high press paid off almost instantly. Yamil Asad opened the scoring in the fourth minute, nodding home a Mikey Ambrose cross from the left flank.

Charleston responded well to the visitors’ quick start and settled into the match following the goal. Romario Williams just missed pulling the Battery level in the 15th minute when a rebound fell to him inside the penalty area. The Jamaican center forward knocked a half volley towards the goal, but pulled in just wide.

Williams looked dangerous through his entire 65 minute spell and got himself on the scoresheet in the 45th minute. After receiving a pass from O’Brian Woodbine, Williams turned and drove at Atlanta’s back four. Williams shrugged off a few challenges and smashed a low shot into the bottom corner of Kyle Reynish’s goal.

Charleston carried over the momentum from Williams’ late goal to the second half. The Battery possessed the ball in Atlanta’s attacking third for much of the opening portion of the second 45 minutes, creating a flurry of chances. Williams just missed doubling his goal total in the 56th minute, knocking a Woodbine cross just over the crossbar.

Atlanta United Head Coach Tata Martino brought on two of his designated players in the closing minutes of the match. Miguel Almiron and Tito Villalba were instrumental in Atlanta’s game-winning goal in stoppage time. Villalba scored the go ahead goal, corralling a cross from Andrew Wheeler and slotting the ball past backup goalkeeper Devin Perales.

“I think that they got what they needed and we got what we needed,” said Charleston Battery Head Coach Mike Anhaeuser. “These matches are about preparation for the season and tonight was a great test for us.”

Charleston will continue their preparation for the USL home opener on March 25th this coming week with another preseason match against Coastal Carolina University. The match kicks off at 7:00pm at MUSC Health Stadium.