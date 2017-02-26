Rebounds, Free Throws Cost CCU in Loss to Louisiana

Jaylen Shaw had a game-high 22 points, but it was not enough in a tough 79-77 loss to Louisiana.

Shivaughn Wiggins gave the Chants a 67-65 lead on a steal and score with 5:13 left in the game, but from there the Rajun' Cajuns went on a 10-0 run over a 2:43 span to push the lead out to 75-67 with 2:30 left in the game.

CCU (14-15, 9-7 Sun Belt) would not go away as a Shaw three with 34 seconds left evened the score at 77.

A controversial foul was called on Elijah Wilson with 15 seconds left and Frank Bartley hit both free throws to make it 79-77. The Chants had a chance to even the score, but two missed free throws with five seconds left sealed their fate.

Elijah Wilson scored 13 points and Demario Beck had his seventh double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds. CCU shot 49 percent from the field and hit eight of their 20 three point attempts for 40 percent. The free throw line was a problem as CCU only hit 15 of 23 from the charity stripe.

Louisiana (17-11, 7-8 Sun Belt) shot 49 percent from the field as well and hit seven of their 25 three point field goals, and hit 14 of their 20 free throws.

Bartley led the way with 19 points and Johnathan Stove added 14 while Justin Miller hit for 13.

Bryce Washington lead UL's rebounding with 11 rebounds as the visitors out rebounded CCU 36-30. 14 of those rebounds were offensive rebounds which led to 20 second chance points.

After scoring the first four points of the game, Louisiana went on a 24-5 run and went on to lead by as many as 16. From there the Chants began to cut into the lead and eventually trailed by five, 39-34 at halftime.

The Ragin' Cajuns shot 48 percent in the opening 20 minutes with Bartley scoring 10 and Miller nine. Louisiana also took advantage of nine CCU turnovers to turn those into 16 points while also hitting six three point field goals.

CCU shot 41 percent in the opening half, but only hit five of its 14 three point attempts for 36 percent. CCU was also unable to take advantage of its trips to the foul line only hitting five of its nine attempts.

Shaw had 10 with Labinowicz and Wilson scoring five each. Beck had seven rebounds as CCU out rebounded the visitors 19-16.

The Chants will be home for the final time Monday night when Louisiana Monroe comes to town. Before the 7 p.m. tip the CCU Seniors will be honored. Make plans now to attend Monday's game for Senior Night.