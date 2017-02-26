Stingrays Win First-Ever Battle With Rush

Red-hot forward Domenic Monardo continued his success with two third period goals as the South Carolina Stingrays (30-21-2-1) defeated the Rapid City Rush (19-26-8-0) in the team’s first-ever meeting for their 30th win of the year by a final score of 4-1 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center on Saturday night.



Goaltender Steven Summerhays earned his first win as a member of the Rays, making 22 saves in the contest while forwards Steven McParland and Colton Saucerman added tallies in the victory.



The Stingrays got ahead in the first period with two goals and had a 2-0 advantage at the end of the opening frame. First, in his return to the team from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL), McParland notched his 14th tally of the season on a rebound off an initial shot by John Parker.



Then defenseman Colton Saucerman struck on the power play with just 45 seconds remaining in the period for his second goal of the year. The unassisted marker pushed South Carolina out to a two-goal lead as the team outshot the Rush 13-7 in the period.



Despite outshooting Rapid City 15-3 in the middle period, the Stingrays were unable to add to their lead and the score was still 2-0 heading into the third.



Monardo scored his first of the night at 10:30 of the third period to extend the SC lead to 3-0 from linemate Rob Flick. The Oakville, Ont. native now has points in 11 consecutive games for South Carolina with 19 points on eight goals and 11 assists during the span.



Rapid City broke Summerhays’ shutout bid at 18:27 of the third when defenseman Mike Monfredo got the Rush on the board to cut the lead to 3-1.



Monardo added an unassisted empty-net goal with just a second left on the clock for his 11th strike of the season.



The Stingrays were 1-for-4 on the power play in the game while holding Rapid City to 1-for-5 on the man-advantage. Rush goaltender Adam Morrison, who formerly played for South Carolina, made 29 saves in the game for Rapid City.



South Carolina will continue its three-game series at Rapid City on Sunday afternoon at 5:05 p.m. The Stingrays return home on Saturday, March 11 to face the Florida Everblades at 7:05 p.m.