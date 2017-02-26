Quantcast

4 units affected in fire at Mount Pleasant apartment complex

Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Mount Pleasant early Sunday morning. 

The fire occurred at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Harbour Point Drive.

Officials say four apartment units were affected. No injuries have been reported.

