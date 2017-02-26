West Ashley man charged with attempted murder

Dashawn Lamar Gathers, of the West Ashley area, has been charged with attempted murder.

Additionally, Gathers has been charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime, Unlawful Carrying of Handgun, and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.

Three separate bonds have been set for Gathers at $50,000 each.

