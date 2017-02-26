Quantcast

Local man charged with drug trafficking

Herbert Louis Frasier III has been charged with three counts of trafficking cocaine.

Frasier III was already out on bond for trafficking, as well as other violent crimes, when he was arrested for his latest offense.

Due to this repeat behavior of Frasier III, no bond was set and he’ll appear before a circuit court judge within the next 30 days.

