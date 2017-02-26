Four units damaged from Harbor Pointe apartment fire

Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded to a fire at the Habor Pointe Apartments in Mount Pleasant on Sunday morning.

Fire officials say the call came in at 8:11 a.m. Authorities say when they arrived two apartment units were on fire. There are two other units that were exposed that now have smoke and water damage.

Mount Pleasant fire officials say one ladder truck and six engines responded to the call. There were people in the downstairs home when the fire happened they were able to get out safely. No one living in the impacted upstairs unit was home.

Firefighters rescued a cat and performed resuscitation on the scene.

The Red Cross is assisting three adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, and other essentials,

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

