Woman, 12-year-old identified in double fatal wreck on Interstate 26

Two people are dead, and three others are injured after a wreck on Interstate 26 early Sunday morning.

Ruth Ruffin, 44, and Eyfinn Ruffin, 12, of Charleston were pronounced dead on the scene by Chief Deputy Coroner George Oliver.

The wreck occurred near mile-marker 188, near the Ridgeville exit.

A Ford SUV was traveling eastbound on I-26 when it ran off of the right side of the road and overturned, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The vehicle overturned several times and went down an embankment landing in water, according to authorities.

The vehicle was partly submerged with two people inside, they said.

Divers from the Berkeley County Sheriff Office and the Berkeley County Rescue Squad assisted the local fire department in extricating the two victims.

Three others were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Both victims died from blunt force trauma and their deaths were ruled accidental, according to the Berkeley County Coroner.

The 12-year-old was wearing a seatbelt and authorities said they could not determine if the 44-year-old was restrained.

The accident is under investigation by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Our hearts go out to the Ruffin family. Both mother & son were tragically killed on I-26 today. We had a crew assisting the scene #chsnews — Berkeley Co. Rescue (@berkeleyrescue) February 27, 2017

