Charleston police make arrest in connection with indecent exposure incidents

Charleston Police say they arrested a suspect Sunday for three indecent exposure incidents which occurred recently in downtown Charleston.

Henry Foy III, 23, of Bexley Street, North Charleston, was taken into custody. Foy is charged with three counts of indecent exposure.

Sgt. John Lites was on patrol about 7:45 a.m. near 55 South Market Street when he saw a man walking north on South Market Street who matched the description of the man police wanted to identify in reference to the indecent exposure incidents, they say.

The man fled the area before Sgt. Lites could stop and talk with him.

Several citizens who were in the Market told Sgt. Lites the man took off running upon seeing him driving down South Market Street. Sgt. Lites thought the man couldn’t have gotten very far and may have entered a nearby business, according to police.

While Sgt. Lites was standing in front of 49 South Market Street, the man who had fled the scene walked up to him. The man allegedly stated he knew police were looking for him because he saw himself in the news.

Upon identifying and speaking with Foy, probable cause was developed to charge him with three counts of Indecent Exposure, police say.

The indecent exposure incidents occurred near 123 Coming Street and 137 Calhoun St on February 23 and near Saint Philip Street and Radcliffe Street on February 25.

