Bulldogs can't secure sweep, fall to Hornets Sunday

The Citadel baseball team fell 7-1 in the series finale against Delaware State on Sunday afternoon at Joe Riley Park.



After taking the first lead in games one and two, the Bulldogs (2-4) fell behind 1-0 in the third inning on an infield RBI single by the Hornets.



Delaware State (2-5) capitalize on two big innings in the fifth and seventh, scoring three runs in each to cruise to the 7-1 victory.



The Bulldogs broke up the shutout in the eighth inning when Joe Sabatini reached on an error by the third baseman, driving in Jonathan Sabo in the process.



Will Pillsbury made his first collegiate start, pitching 4.2 innings while allowing four runs, three earned. The freshman struck out two batters on the afternoon. Aaron Lesiak struck out one in a clean inning andMarlin Morris posted two strikeouts in relief.



William Kinney led the offense with a 2-for-4 day at the plate. Sabo and Ben Peden accounted for the Bulldogs' other two hits.