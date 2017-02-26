Cougars claim series over Bearcats

Joey Mundy (Huntington, W.Va.) drove in two runs with a 2-for-4 afternoon, and Evan Sisk (Chester, S.C.) tossed five shutout innings in his season debut to lead the College of Charleston baseball team to a 5-3 win over Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon at Patriots Point.

The victory gives the College of Charleston (4-3) its second series win in as many weekends, as the Cougars plated five runs on 12 hits – including three extra base hits. Cincinnati (2-4) scored three runs on nine hits.

Mundy plated two runs to push his season total to six RBIs, as he, Bradley Dixon (Greenwood, S.C.), Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.), Luke Manzo (Marietta, Ga.), and Tommy Richter (Wayne, Pa.) each collected two hits. McRae, Richter and Seth Wall (Georgetown, S.C.) all drove in one run.

Sisk took the ball and allowed just three base runners in five shutout innings, while holding the Bearcats to two hits and striking out six. Justin Baker (Huntersville, N.C.) pitched two scoreless frames in relief, as Nathan Ocker (Middletown, Pa.) presided over the final two innings.

Jace Mercer paced the Bearcats with two hits and an RBI, while Connor McVey drove in two with a double in the ninth. David Orndorff got the nod and lasted two and two-thirds innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out two. Cam Alldred, Tanner Schimmoeller, Jarod Yoakam, Doug Lowe II, and Reese Robinson combined for the final six and one-third frames.

The Cougars got on the board early with an RBI single from Mundy in the first, before doubling the lead to 2-0 when Mundy laced a double to center in the third to score Dixon. Richter tacked on a run in the fourth with an RBI triple to center, which scored Ari Sechopoulos (Windsor, Ontario, Canada) to put the Cougars up 3-0.

A two-run seventh for the Cougars would push the advantage to 5-0. After Dixon and Wondrack singled and Dixon stole third to put runners on the corners, McRae stroked a single through the right side to plate CofC’s fourth run. Manzo picked up his second base knock of the day two batters later to load the bases, and Wall followed with a pinch-hit walk to bring in a run.

Cincinnati started to rally in the eighth, when the Bearcats loaded the bases on a two-out single by Kyle Mottice before Ocker struck out Ryan Noda to end the inning. Thomas led off the ninth for the Bearcats with a double, and after Ocker recorded back-to-back outs, moved to third and scored on a Mercer single to cut the lead to 5-1.

After Bumpass reached on a hit-by-pitch, McVey sent a double into deep center to score two and trim the margin further to 5-3. Thompson then lined out to Manzo at short to end the inning and seal the victory for the Cougars.

The College returns to the diamond on Wednesday when the Cougars travel to Statesboro, Ga. to take on Georgia Southern at 6:00 pm