Clemson sweeps Elon

Alex Eubanks tossed 7.0 scoreless innings in No. 12 Clemson’s 3-0 win over Elon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 5-2 on the season, while the Phoenix fell to 3-4.

Eubanks (1-1) gave up just three hits, no runs and one walk with seven strikeouts to earn the win. Jacob Hennessy pitched the final 2.0 innings to record his first career save. Elon starter Kyle Brnovich (0-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded two runs on four hits with five strikeouts in 4.1 innings pitched.

Patrick Cromwell starting the scoring with a leadoff homer to right field in the fifth inning, his first long ball as a Tiger. Robert Jolly added a run in the frame on a wild pitch, then Davidson scored on another wild pitch in the sixth inning.

The Tigers host Wofford on Tuesday at 4 p.m., on ACC Network Extra. Fans can buy one regular-price ticket and get one of equal value for free.