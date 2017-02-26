South Carolina comes up short in sweep bid, loses 5-1 to Wright State

Wright State left-hander Danny Sexton limited fourth ranked South Carolina to just one run on six hits and a pair of two-run frames in the third and eighth inning was enough to lift the twenty-fifth ranked Raiders over the Gamecocks in game three of the weekend series at Founders Park on Sunday. Carolina is now 5-3 on the year with Wright State moving to 3-3 for the season.

Sexton worked seven innings in his second start of the year and struck out four with two walks to earn the win and improve to 2-0 for the season. South Carolina right-hander Adam Hill suffered the loss and is 0-2 on the year. He allowed three runs, two earned, on three hits in five innings with two walks and six strikeouts.

The Gamecocks broke ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning when Jonah Bride delivered a RBI single up the middle to bring LT Tolbert in from second base.

The Raiders went ahead 2-1 with two outs in the third inning as Matt Morrow launched a two-out, two-run homer over the right field fence.

Wright State extended the lead to 3-1 in the top of the fifth inning. Seth Gray and Adrian Marquez opened the frame with singles and Kevin Whatley reached base on a throwing error by Gamecock shortstop Madison Stokes to load the bases with one out. Morrow would then drive in his third run of the game when it was ruled that Gamecock pitcher Adam Hill did not tag Morrow on a short hopper down the first base line. Hill would limie the damage though to just one run as he got Zach Weatherford to pop out and struck out JD Orr to keep the Gamecocks within two runs.

Wright State added some insurance runs in the top of the eighth to take a 5-1 lead as Seth Gray and Kevin Whatley each singled to get runners on first and second and Morrow drove in Gray with a single up the middle. Zach Weatherford followed Morrow with a single to left to score Whatley.