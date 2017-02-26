CSU's Keeling wins Big South award for 7th time

Charleston Southern guard Christian Keeling has been named the Come Ready Nutrition Big South Conference Freshman of the Week for the seventh time, the league office announced Sunday. The seven honors are the most by any Big South freshman in at least the last 13 years.

Keeling averaged 20 points, 10.5 rebounds and two assists per game to lead CSU to a 1-1 week. He recorded his ninth 20-point game and fourth double-double with 28 points and a career-high 13 rebounds Thursday at regular season champion, Winthrop. Keeling added 12 points and eight rebounds in Saturday’s victory over Longwood as the Bucs ended the regular season with wins in three of their last four games.

Keeling is currently the seventh leading freshman scorer in all of Division I. He finished the regular season leading all Big South freshmen in scoring (16.9 PPG – 4th overall) and rebounding (6.8 – 6th). The Augusta, Ga., native is the only freshmen in the entire country to lead his team in both scoring and rebounding, pace all league freshmen in those categories and rank top-ten league-wide in each. With ten more points, Keeling will become the sixth freshman in the Big South’s 33-year history to score 500 points.

He was also named Big South Freshman of the Week on Feb. 20, Feb. 6, Jan. 23, Jan. 16, Dec. 19 and Nov. 28.

UNC Asheville junior forward Ahmad Thomas was named Big South Player of the Week. Thomas averaged 28 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals last week to help Asheville secure a share of the regular season championship.

Also nominated for Player of the Week: Christian Keeling (Charleston Southern), Myo Baxter-Bell (Liberty), Darrion Allen (Longwood), Ed Polite Jr. (Radford) and Xavier Cooks (Winthrop)

Also nominated for Freshman of the Week: Myo Baxter-Bell (Liberty) and MaCio Teague (UNC Asheville)