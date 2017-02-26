Stingrays fall to Rush 5-2

The Rapid City Rush (20-26-8-0) opened up a lead in the second period and held on, defeating the South Carolina Stingrays (30-22-2-1) by a score of 5-2 on Sunday afternoon at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.



Defenseman Joey Leach and forward Patrick Gaul scored goals for the Stingrays in the contest, while John Parker and Patrick Megannety recorded assists.



The teams were scoreless in the opening period with the Rush holding a 9-4 advantage in shots on goal.



Rapid City then took control of the game in the second, scoring three times including twice on the power play. Anthony Collins made it 1-0 with the first goal of the game at 6:10 of the middle period. Then Logan Nelson put the Rush up 2-0 with a power play strike at 9:14.



Leach got the Stingrays on the board just seconds later, scoring his third goal of the season from Parker at 9:56.



Late in the frame with just 40 seconds to go and the Stingrays were killing a slashing penalty to Andrew Cherniwchan, Hunter Fejes put Rapid City ahead 3-1 with his 11th goal of the year.



South Carolina made it a one-goal game in the third when Gaul scored his ninth of the season from Megannety to cut the lead to 3-2. For Megannety, the assist was his first career ECHL point in his sixth league contest.



But Rapid City responded 37 seconds later with a goal by Austin McKay to get the lead back to two goals at 4-2.



Nicholas Miglio closed the scoring at 15:33 of the third with the fifth goal of the day for Rapid City to make it 5-2.



Steven Summerhays got the start for the Stingrays and made 18 saves, while Adam Morrison picked up the win for the Rush with 23 stops.



Rapid City finished 2-for-5 on the power play, while South Carolina ended the game 0-for-4 on the man-advantage.



The Stingrays and Rush complete their three-game series on Monday night at 8:35 p.m. The Stingrays return home on Saturday, March 11 to face the Florida Everblades at 7:05 p.m.