Crews extinguish small fire in North Charleston building

Crews extinguished a small electrical fire in a North Charleston building early Monday morning.

The North Charleston Fire Department was called to the 2200 block of Technical Parkway just before 5 a.m.

Employees at the store, UEC Electronics, say it was an electrical fire. Officials say the blaze was contained in ten minutes.

No one was injured, the employees said.

