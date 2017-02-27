Mount Pleasant Regional Library temporarily closed for ventilation system updates

Another Charleston County Public Library will temporarily close its doors as renovations continue across several branches.

The Mount Pleasant Regional Library will be closed Monday through March 24 as heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems are replaced. Book lovers can still drop off their rentals at the branch's book drop.

The updates across the county's libraries began early this year. The Otranto Road Regional Library was closed for most of January and the Hurd/St. Andrews location has reopened after being closed for much of February.

For a full listing of branches, visit the library's website at www.ccpl.org or call 843-805-6930.

