Police: 1 of 3 men arrested in Orangeburg robbery charged in Moncks Corner case

One of three Lowcountry men charged in the armed robbery of an Orangeburg video game store now faces an armed robbery charge in Moncks Corner, authorities said Monday.

Robert Coaxum, 24, will face charges in the Moncks Corner incident, Moncks Corner Police Chief Ric Ollic said.

The Moncks Corner Gamestop was robbed on Jan. 24 when an armed man entered the store and took cash and two PS4 game consoles, Ollic said. The robber produced a handgun and fled on foot, he said.

Investigators were able to connect Coaxum to the Moncks Corner incident and is charged with one count of armed robbery.

Coaxum, Joshua Milligan, 20; and Domonique Bryant, 21, were captured on Feb. 15 after a high-speed chase. They were previously charged with robbing a Game Stop store in Orangeburg County.

At a bond hearing on Feb. 7 in Orangeburg, County Magistrate Willie Robinson set bond for Coaxum at $110,000, while both Milligan’s and Bryant’s bond amounts were each set at $60,000.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Investigator Marty Carrigg had asked the court to set bond on each of the trio at $250,000 or to even deny their bond.

Carrigg told the court Coaxum had a hold placed on him by other agencies who hold warrants against the Charleston County man, including one agency that holds an active warrant for armed robbery. Carrigg also said that at least six Lowcountry agencies want to interview Bryant on similar charges.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell had previously described the three as having shown a complete disregard for the safety of others during this armed robbery and multi-county high-speed chase.

“From the store employees to the officers to any other motorists or pedestrians in the area – and even themselves – this was reckless and senseless,” the sheriff said. “This could have been far worse than it turned out to be. Fortunately, no one was hurt or worse.”

The store employees were present at the hearing but declined to speak. Employees fleeing the business flagged down a passing Orangeburg law enforcement officer, who then started chasing a Honda Accord. The chase, which saw speeds in excess of 90 m.p.h., ended only after having passed through two adjacent counties and stop sticks were placed in front of the vehicle to puncture its tires.

Investigators located a quantity of money similar in amount to that reported taken from the Orangeburg business as well as a revolver and a semi-automatic firearm.

The store employees said two armed males entered the business demanding money shortly before 8 p.m. that night. When money wasn’t turned over immediately, one intruder yelled for the other to shoot the employee.

At some point during the robbery, customers approached the door of the business. The gunmen became nervous and fled out of a back door before leaving in the waiting Honda Accord.

“I want to commend our deputies for their efforts in this case as well as those of the several agencies that joined in this pursuit of these dangerous individuals,” Ravenell said. “They put an end to the lawlessness of these three.”

Coaxum is currently being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center but will appear before a bond judge Monday afternoon at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Berkeley County, Ollic said.

