Quantcast

$100K lottery ticket sold in North Charleston goes unclaimed for - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

$100K lottery ticket sold in North Charleston goes unclaimed for months

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
Connect
Source: Live 5/File Source: Live 5/File

Check your tickets! Someone who purchased a lottery ticket in September could be $100,000 richer, but hasn't claimed his or her prize.

Officials say the lucky winner bought the ticket from Rivers Market at 4814 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston for Powerball®'s Sept. 7 drawing.

Powerball® – Wednesday, September 7, 2016 
22 - 23 - 29 - 33 - 55   Powerball®: 21 

The winning ticket must be claimed at the Columbia Claims Center before 4 p.m. on Monday, March 6 or if mailed postmarked by that date.

If the prize is not claimed, the $100,000 winnings will be deposited in the Education Lottery Account to support educational programs in South Carolina, officials say. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly