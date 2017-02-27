Quantcast

Authorities clear the scene after investigating report of suspicious package

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Authorities have cleared the scene of a suspicious package investigation in North Charleston.

Charleston County dispatchers say the North Charleston fire and police departments were called to the 8800 block of Old University Boulevard shortly before 10 a.m. Monday.

The emergency responders left around 11 a.m., the dispatchers say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

