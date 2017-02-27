Second arrest made in fatal Berkeley County shooting

A second arrest has been made in the death of a man found shot behind the wheel in Berkeley County.

Authorities say Sharif Jefferson was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 22 and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, days after Noah Baird of Ladson was found bleeding in the driver's seat of a truck. Richard Rentiers was charged with murder shortly after the incident.

Deputies say they responded to the 200 block of Cember Way to find a man slumped over a steering wheel, bleeding, on Feb. 17. The vehicle hit a tree and had visible bullet holes in it, according to deputies.

Shortly after detectives began investigating the incident, Rentiers reported the truck the victim was in as being stolen, according to deputies. The truck, a company vehicle, had been in the care of Rentiers.

Rentiers also reported his .45 caliber pistol had been nabbed.

A witness says Rentiers went to the incident location to buy drugs, but ended up shooting the victim. During the execution of a search warrant, the .45 caliber pistol that Rentiers said was in the truck when it was taken was found hidden in the ceiling of a home he had been visiting.

Jefferson and Rentiers were both given an additional charge of attempted murder of a second victim who fled the scene while bullets flew toward him.

Jefferson is being held on no bond at the Hill Finklea Detention Center with an additional hold on him from Colleton County.

