TAKE A STAND: Girl Scouts Theft

Just when we think we’ve heard it all, comes news that someone stole money from the Girl Scouts.

Really? Police say Troop 953 was selling cookies in front of a store this weekend on Savannah Highway. While changing shifts, a man swiped the money jar and ran away with $345. Some of these girls, now crime victims, are nine years old.

Hopefully, there is surveillance video from the store that may help police find this crook.

If there’s any good news to come out of this ridiculous crime, people are already coming forward to make donations to help Troop 953 recover their losses.

The Girl Scout Law speaks of honesty, fairness, being friendly, helpful, considerate, to respect authority and to make the world a better place. Let’s hope the criminal learns from the Girl Scouts, has second thoughts, maybe discovers a conscience, and returns the money.

